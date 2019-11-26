Turkey Give-A-Way Winners Announced

Thanksgiving is going to be a whole lot better for some families in and around Elgin this year.

The annual Elgin Community Club Turkey Give-A-Way Drawing was held Monday, Nov. 25. Beginning shortly after lunch, names were drawn of the winners. Winning turkeys were:

• Antelope Co. Vet Clinic — Ben Schrad

• Arbor View Farm — Gale Mahnke

• Bank of Elgin — Julie Borer

• Elgin Bargain Box — Jennifer Carr

• CVA Agronomy — Kenny Reestman

• CVA Grain & Feed — Jeff Schindler

• Coffeehouse Café — Lindsay Carman

• Dean’s Market — Diane Schumacher

• DJ Lawn Care — Paul Schrage

• Elgin Hardware & More — Jim Meis

• Draper Insurance — Walt Koziol

• Elgin Community Center — Lori Krause

• Elgin Insurance Services — Alice Morrison

• Elgin One Stop/Sleepin Inn — Andy Eickhoff

• Elgin Pharmacy — Pat Hruby

• Elgin Review — Joe Oberbrockling

• Hoefer Land & Cattle — Ashley Mlinar

• Hometown Station — Janice Eischeid

• Insurance Mart — Sherry Vidmar

• Jerry’s Feed Service — Bob Dozler

• Lordemann Insurance — Karla VonBonn

• Park Center Daycare — Tammy Kaufman

• Precision Repair — Doug Jones

• Sapp Brothers Petroleum — Gary Beckman

• Town & Country Veterinary Clinic — Rick Rech

• St Boniface/PJCC (Kyle & Deb Warren) — Connie Henn

• Sandhills Hide-A-Way — Brenda Kuhlman

• Total Image Salon & Spa — Connie Kinney

Winners have until Friday, Dec. 6, to pick up their turkeys at Dean’s Market.