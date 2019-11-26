Turkey Give-A-Way Winners Announced

Thanksgiving is going to be a whole lot better for some families in and around Elgin this year.
The annual Elgin Community Club Turkey Give-A-Way Drawing was held Monday, Nov. 25. Beginning shortly after lunch, names were drawn of the winners. Winning turkeys were:
• Antelope Co. Vet Clinic — Ben Schrad
• Arbor View Farm — Gale Mahnke
• Bank of Elgin — Julie Borer
• Elgin Bargain Box — Jennifer Carr
• CVA Agronomy — Kenny Reestman
• CVA Grain & Feed — Jeff Schindler
• Coffeehouse Café — Lindsay Carman
• Dean’s Market — Diane Schumacher
• DJ Lawn Care — Paul Schrage
• Elgin Hardware & More — Jim Meis
• Draper Insurance — Walt Koziol
• Elgin Community Center — Lori Krause
• Elgin Insurance Services — Alice Morrison
• Elgin One Stop/Sleepin Inn — Andy Eickhoff
• Elgin Pharmacy — Pat Hruby
• Elgin Review — Joe Oberbrockling
• Hoefer Land & Cattle — Ashley Mlinar
• Hometown Station — Janice Eischeid
• Insurance Mart — Sherry Vidmar
• Jerry’s Feed Service — Bob Dozler
• Lordemann Insurance — Karla VonBonn
• Park Center Daycare — Tammy Kaufman
• Precision Repair — Doug Jones
• Sapp Brothers Petroleum — Gary Beckman
• Town & Country Veterinary Clinic — Rick Rech
• St Boniface/PJCC (Kyle & Deb Warren) — Connie Henn
• Sandhills Hide-A-Way — Brenda Kuhlman
• Total Image Salon & Spa — Connie Kinney
Winners have until Friday, Dec. 6, to pick up their turkeys at Dean’s Market.
