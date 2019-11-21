Turkey Drawing Monday, November 25th

The annual Elgin Community Club “Turkey Give Away” will be held next Monday, Nov. 25. Participating businesses have boxes where citizens can register.

After drawing the name, businesses then need to contact The Elgin Review no later than noon and provide the name of the winning customer so that there are no duplicate winners.

Individuals who are lucky enough to have their name drawn can pick up the turkey at Dean’s Market. Only one winner per household.

Winners will be announced in next week’s issue of The Elgin Review.

The names of the winners will also be posted online at elginreview.com. Participating businesses are:

• Antelope County Vet Clinic

• Arbor View Farm

• Bank of Elgin

• Elgin Bargain Box

• CVA Agronomy

• CVA Grain & Feed

• Coffeehouse Café

• Dean’s Market

• DJ Lawn Care

• Elgin Hardware & More

• Draper Insurance

• Elgin Community Center

• Elgin Insurance Services

• Elgin One Stop/Sleepin Inn

• Elgin Pharmacy & Gifts

• Elgin Review

• Hoefer Land & Cattle

• Hometown Station

• Insurance Mart

• Jerry’s Feed Service

• Lordemann Insurance

• Park Center Daycare

• Precision Repair

• St Boniface/PJCC (Kyle & Deb Warren)

• Sandhills Hide-A-Way

• Sapp Brothers Petroleum

• Total Image & Salon

• Town & Country Veteri-nary Clinic