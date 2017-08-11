Top prices paid at Antelope County Livestock Premium Sale

Buyers and sellers converged on the livestock arena Saturday afternoon for the seventh annual Antelope County Livestock Premium Sale.
The sale lasted for nearly two hours as 4-Hers brought in their animals to be sold to the highest bidder. Conducting the auction were auctioneers Ted Baum and Corey Curtis. Assisting with the sale were members of the Elgin FFA.
Market Barrow (Seller, price, buyer)
Jackson Keetle, $1,100, Allan Bently, Keetle Trucking, Whole Hog Genetics-Dr. Ron Broderson
Cassidy Frey, $500, Ken Bartos, Frey Trucking
Leevi Frey, $500, Ken Bartos
Collin Mullins, $800, Mullins Farms
Trevin Hanson, $450, Oral Surgery Center-Norfolk
Lynae Koinzan, $350, Koinzan Feed-lot
Beau Ahlers, $650, Brunswick State Bank, Ahlers & Sons, Central Valley Ag
Bailey Ahlers, $800, Great Plains State Bank
Joe Ahlers, $800, 319-Graphics & Ts, Sargent Irrigation, Hi-Way Mart
Market Gilt
Nicole Beckman, $1,000, First National Bank-Norfolk, Starman Seed, Lordemann Insurance, Jerry’s Feed Service, Producers Hybrids-Jake Schindler, Bank of Elgin, Sly’s Chill & Grill, Elgin Bargain Box
Carter Beckman, $800, Town & Country Veterinary Clinic, Precision Repair
Lucille Koinzan, $550, Barton Koin-zan
Caydence Schumacher, $500, Aragon Farms
Market Steer
Haley Zegers, $2,000, Great Plains State Bank, Stoltz Exotics, Elgin Livestock Sales, Albion Livestock Market, Niewohner Brothers, Insurance Mart, Corner Service & Tire
Chris Kester, $700, Bob & Rita Kester
Blake Kester, $700, DK Feed & Supply
Taralyn Baum, $850, Paul Dicke, Elgin Livestock Sales, Greg Todd
Charley Mlnarik, $675, Clearwater Feed & Grain
Dillon Moser, $900, Thiele Dairy, Stokes Seed LLC, Schlecht Trucking, KF Repair, Sehi & Associates, Two Rivers Irrigation, John & Teena Moser, Moser Farms-Chris & Sandy
Jan Larson, $900, Double SP
Elizabeth Selting, $750, Purina -Mike O’Dey, Central Valley Ag, RRAM Livestock, Town & Country Veterinary Clinic
David Durre, $550, Elgin Livestock Sales
Joslynn Larson, $800, Broberg Charolais
Market Heifer
Logan Mueller, $1,600, Tilden Bank, Kester Herefords, ARC Group-Shane Lichtenberg, Brown Cow Inc.
Travis Rudloff, $925, Pinnacle Bank
Second Year Bucket Calf
Gage Thiessen, $675, Kimberly’s Photography, Aurora Meat Block, Three & Co. Baking, Clearwater Custom Cabinets, Clearwater Café
Jacob Henery, $675, Smith Farms
Andrew Henery, $525, Oral Surgery Center-Norfolk
Alex Lind, $550, Central Valley Ag, Rich N Stitch/Bob’s Bowling, Ed Hemenway, The Willows, Orval’s Auto Service
Jacob Lind, $425, Quick Serve Oil
Jayda Chessmore, $675, Town & Country Veterinary Clinic, John Tem-me Auction Service, Mark Hannappel, CP Trucking, Dave Stromberg, Matt Henery, Husker Ag, Mamas’ and Nanas’
Market Lamb
Allee Snider, $1,000, Royal One Stop, Snider Suffolks
Cody Snider, $700, Koenig Farms
Alison Stineman, $950, Town & Country Veterinary, Central Valley Ag, Paul Rudloff
Ashton Higgins, $575, Oral Surgery Center-Norfolk
Carissa Gale, $425, Oral Surgery Center-Norfolk
Aubreianna Clouse, $300, Bar 7 R Red Angus
Autumn Forbes, $300, Oral Surgery Center-Norfolk
Taytumm Clouse, $300, Schindler Dairy
Goat
Brooke Forbes, $275, Oral Surgery Center-Norfolk
Lottery Lamb
Austin Good, $800, Snodgrass Farms
Carson Anderson, $300, Oral Surgery Center-Norfolk
Merinee Vaughn, $500, Brogerg Charolais
Chickens & Rabbits
$100 Snider Memorial Funeral Home
$200 Aragon Farms
$100 Rhonda Meyer
$400 Green Line Equipment
$100 Frey Trucking
$300 Bar 7 R Red Angus
