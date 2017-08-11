Top prices paid at Antelope County Livestock Premium Sale

Buyers and sellers converged on the livestock arena Saturday afternoon for the seventh annual Antelope County Livestock Premium Sale.

The sale lasted for nearly two hours as 4-Hers brought in their animals to be sold to the highest bidder. Conducting the auction were auctioneers Ted Baum and Corey Curtis. Assisting with the sale were members of the Elgin FFA.

Market Barrow (Seller, price, buyer)

Jackson Keetle, $1,100, Allan Bently, Keetle Trucking, Whole Hog Genetics-Dr. Ron Broderson

Cassidy Frey, $500, Ken Bartos, Frey Trucking

Leevi Frey, $500, Ken Bartos

Collin Mullins, $800, Mullins Farms

Trevin Hanson, $450, Oral Surgery Center-Norfolk

Lynae Koinzan, $350, Koinzan Feed-lot

Beau Ahlers, $650, Brunswick State Bank, Ahlers & Sons, Central Valley Ag

Bailey Ahlers, $800, Great Plains State Bank

Joe Ahlers, $800, 319-Graphics & Ts, Sargent Irrigation, Hi-Way Mart

Market Gilt

Nicole Beckman, $1,000, First National Bank-Norfolk, Starman Seed, Lordemann Insurance, Jerry’s Feed Service, Producers Hybrids-Jake Schindler, Bank of Elgin, Sly’s Chill & Grill, Elgin Bargain Box

Carter Beckman, $800, Town & Country Veterinary Clinic, Precision Repair

Lucille Koinzan, $550, Barton Koin-zan

Caydence Schumacher, $500, Aragon Farms

Market Steer

Haley Zegers, $2,000, Great Plains State Bank, Stoltz Exotics, Elgin Livestock Sales, Albion Livestock Market, Niewohner Brothers, Insurance Mart, Corner Service & Tire

Chris Kester, $700, Bob & Rita Kester

Blake Kester, $700, DK Feed & Supply

Taralyn Baum, $850, Paul Dicke, Elgin Livestock Sales, Greg Todd

Charley Mlnarik, $675, Clearwater Feed & Grain

Dillon Moser, $900, Thiele Dairy, Stokes Seed LLC, Schlecht Trucking, KF Repair, Sehi & Associates, Two Rivers Irrigation, John & Teena Moser, Moser Farms-Chris & Sandy

Jan Larson, $900, Double SP

Elizabeth Selting, $750, Purina -Mike O’Dey, Central Valley Ag, RRAM Livestock, Town & Country Veterinary Clinic

David Durre, $550, Elgin Livestock Sales

Joslynn Larson, $800, Broberg Charolais

Market Heifer

Logan Mueller, $1,600, Tilden Bank, Kester Herefords, ARC Group-Shane Lichtenberg, Brown Cow Inc.

Travis Rudloff, $925, Pinnacle Bank

Second Year Bucket Calf

Gage Thiessen, $675, Kimberly’s Photography, Aurora Meat Block, Three & Co. Baking, Clearwater Custom Cabinets, Clearwater Café

Jacob Henery, $675, Smith Farms

Andrew Henery, $525, Oral Surgery Center-Norfolk

Alex Lind, $550, Central Valley Ag, Rich N Stitch/Bob’s Bowling, Ed Hemenway, The Willows, Orval’s Auto Service

Jacob Lind, $425, Quick Serve Oil

Jayda Chessmore, $675, Town & Country Veterinary Clinic, John Tem-me Auction Service, Mark Hannappel, CP Trucking, Dave Stromberg, Matt Henery, Husker Ag, Mamas’ and Nanas’

Market Lamb

Allee Snider, $1,000, Royal One Stop, Snider Suffolks

Cody Snider, $700, Koenig Farms

Alison Stineman, $950, Town & Country Veterinary, Central Valley Ag, Paul Rudloff

Ashton Higgins, $575, Oral Surgery Center-Norfolk

Carissa Gale, $425, Oral Surgery Center-Norfolk

Aubreianna Clouse, $300, Bar 7 R Red Angus

Autumn Forbes, $300, Oral Surgery Center-Norfolk

Taytumm Clouse, $300, Schindler Dairy

Goat

Brooke Forbes, $275, Oral Surgery Center-Norfolk

Lottery Lamb

Austin Good, $800, Snodgrass Farms

Carson Anderson, $300, Oral Surgery Center-Norfolk

Merinee Vaughn, $500, Brogerg Charolais

Chickens & Rabbits

$100 Snider Memorial Funeral Home

$200 Aragon Farms

$100 Rhonda Meyer

$400 Green Line Equipment

$100 Frey Trucking

$300 Bar 7 R Red Angus