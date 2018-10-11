Tonic Sol-fa Elgin concert is Oct. 24

Fans of vocal music won’t have to travel far to see one of the best groups in the Midwest.

It was announced last week that Tonic Sol-fa will perform in the St. Boniface Gym in Elgin on Wednesday evening, Oct. 24. The 7 p.m. concert will feature one of the most successful independent acts in America.

In addition to album sales which have exceeded 2 million copies sold, the group has toured extensively throughout the U.S. and abroad throughout their career.

Tonic Sol-Fa most recently performed at the Minnesota State Fair. The vocal group is known to many through their television specials which have aired over 1,800 times in 47 states and Canada.

According to Pope John Music Instructor Rachel Becker, “They only had a few dates available (in their fall schedule). After speaking with Mrs. Getzfred, we secured one of those dates, signed the contract and started planning.”

Advance tickets are $15, $20 at the door. Proceeds to benefit the PJCC music department.