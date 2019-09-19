Tire blowout cause of accident

Tire failure the culprit

Elgin Fire and Rescue responded to a mid-morning call west of Elgin today.

The departments were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident approximately 2 miles west of Elgin along Highway 70. A feed truck owned by Thiele Dairy of Clearwater was traveling along the highway when its front right tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control and leave the pavement. The truck went through the north ditch and into a corn field which had been chopped.

No serious injuries

The long occupant and driver, who’s name at this time is unknown, was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and observation. Look for an update on this story in next week’s Elgin Review.