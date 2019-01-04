Tickets on sale for annual “Evening With Friends”

Tickets are now on sale for Elgin’s premier annual gala event “An Evening With Friends.”

Sponsored by the Committee for the Continuation of Pope John, the event, now in its 19th year, will be held at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Social hour and auction viewing will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6 p.m. Those attending will have the choice of prime rib or parmesan chicken. Masters of Ceremonies for the event are Dave Amick and Gary Hoefer.

Tickets are $100 per person of which $50 is tax deductible and are available from Anna Meis (402-843-8893), Brenda Meis (402-843-0138), Jami Schmidt (402-679-7941) or the school.