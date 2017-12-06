Ticket deadline nears for Petersburg Christmas Dinner

The annual Petersburg Community Club’s Windsor Loin Christmas Supper will be held Monday evening, Dec. 18.

Tickets for the event, to be held at Werner Hall, are now on sale. They are $25 per person and can be purchased at Great Plains State Bank in Petersburg. Just 300 tickets will be sold. The deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Cash bar will open at 6 p.m. with the dinner to follow at 7 p.m. Entertainment for this year’s event will be comedian Willie Farrell.