Three wrestlers earn medals at H-D Invite Saturday

HOWELLS – The Wolfpack wrestling team opened the season Saturday, competing at the Howells-Dodge Invite.

There, they competed against 13 other teams. Winning the invite was Oakland Craig with 151 points, Millard South was second with 108 while Wakefield took third with 101.5 points. Clearwater-Orchard finished sixth with 58 points and the Wolfpack scored 22.5 points to finish 12th.

The Wolfpack were led by senior Logan Henn. Competing at 126 pounds, Henn won four of five matches, including defeating the first place wrestler, placed third.

Sophomore Luke Henn, wrestling at 132 pounds, won three of four contested matches on the mat and ended up fifth in his weight class. Like Logan, he beat the wrestler who placed first.

Senior Cam Nielsen won one match in his weight class and placed seventh.

Jordan Lindgren gained some valuable experience on the mats in his three matches at 120 pounds.

Next action

The Wolfpack will compete at Orchard Thursday night. Matches are set to begin at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the Wolfpack wrestling team will again be on the road, this time at the Osceola Invite.

Individual results from Saturday were:

120 pounds — Nathaniel Sears (Scribner-Snyder) won by major decision (16 to 4) over Jordan Lindgren (EPPJ); Jeremiah Chase (Wakefield) won by fall over Jordan Lindgren in 22 seconds; Zak Hansen (Stanton) won by fall over Lindgren in 2:24

126 — Zach Hamilton (Archbishop Bergan) 4-1 won by decision (7 to 4) over Logan Henn (EPPJ); Henn won by fall over Lucas Hilliard (Oakland-Craig) in 53 seconds; Henn won by fall over Michael Murray (Elkhorn South) in 1:05; Henn won by decision (2-1) over Cesar Sandoval (Wakefield); 3rd Place Match – Henn won by fall over Justin Noel (Scribner-Snyder) in 3:39

132 — Luke Henn (EPPJ) received a bye; Henn won by fall over Tyler Woodward (Millard South) in 15 seconds; Nick Groth (Elkhorn South) won by fall over Henn in 1:59; Henn won by fall over Colby Harney (Clarkson-Leigh) in 48 seconds; 5th Place Match – Henn won by fall over Barrett Hermanson (Millard South) in 2:40

195 — Jaccob Bennett (Clearwater/Orchard) 3-2 won by fall over Cam Nielsen (EPPJ) in 1:43; Carter Throener (Howells-Dodge) won by fall over Nielsen in 26 seconds; Giovani Salcedo (Wakefield) won by decision (5-2) over Nielsen; Zach King (Clearwater/Orchard) won by fall over Nielsen in 1:46; 7th Place Match – Nielsen won by forfeit.