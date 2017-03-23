Three PJCC Speech Students Headed To State

Three speech students from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School, by virtue of their performance, qualified for the Class D2 State Speech Tournament. Two juniors and one senior earned that distinction, competing at the Class D2-2 District Speech Competition held Thursday at Humphrey.

Junior Marie Meis led the way, placing first in Persuasive and third in Informative.

Junior Nickol Payne earned a trip to state by finishing second in Humorous Prose.

Senior Brody Hupp qualified for state, placing second in Extemporaneous.

Pope John speech advisor is Peggy Payne.

As a team, Pope John placed third, behind district champion Clarkson and runner-up Elgin High. Team scores were Clarkson 286, Elgin High 225, Pope John 218, Wynot 180, Lyons Decatur 168, Winside 151, Lindsay Holy Family 100, Leigh 100, Newman Grove 28 and St. Edward 7.

Other PJCC students recognized for their efforts at the district competition were:

• Erin Beckman, Emily Seier, Shantel Preister, Nickol Payne and Sydney Kerkman placed fourth in OID

• Brianna Hupp placed fifth in Poetry and Serious Prose

• Bre Bartak placed fifth in Entertainment

• Madison Dilly received a superior in Serious Prose

• Taralyn Baum earned a superior in Poetry

• Brynn Dilly and Madison Dilly were awarded a superior in Duet Acting

• Maddie Schrage received a superior in Humorous Prose

• Lauren Seier and Emily Seier earned a superior in Duet Acting