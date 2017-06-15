Three local girls perform at Estes Park

Three young girls with ties to the Elgin and Petersburg communities took their dancing talents on the road last month, delighting audiences in Estes Park, Colo.

Marissa Preister of Petersburg joined Ally Selting and Skylar Reestman of Elgin, and other members of the TAPS Dance Team on a trip to Estes Park as one of the featured performers in an “Arts in the Park” program held over the Memorial Day weekend.

Twice the dance team took to the stage to perform numbers. Skylar said the dance team performed two shows while there, each lasting approximately one hour.

The trio has been part of Taps for a number of years. Skylar said she’s been dancing for 11 years, Ally said she’s been involved for the past nine years and Marissa has participated for five years.

Miss Selting said the dance team performs three types of dance: tap, hip-hop and lyrical. Each, she said, has it’s own style. The Estes Park audience, she said, seemed to like the lyrical dance best. They performed to the song “The Girl You Think I Am,” the dance choreographed by Elgin’s own Connor Kinney.

“I like dance,” Marissa said. “it allows you to express yourself.”

While in Colorado, the dance team enjoyed white water rafting. Both Skylar and Ally said rafting was scary and “we barely survived.” They may have been exaggerating some, but there was a story about a killer bridge they encountered on the river.

The three girls will be freshman this fall at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School. Wolfpack fans will get a chance to see their dancing talents on display at ball games as they will be part of the nine-person Wolfpack dance team which often performs at halftime of boys games.