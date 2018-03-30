Three chosen for Boys State

The Elgin American Legion Post #229 announced the names of three high school students chosen to join nearly 400 other juniors from across Nebraska participating in the American Legion Cornhusker Boys’ State. This year Boys State will be held June 3-9 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus.

Sponsored by Post #229 to attend Boys’ State are Hunter Reestman, a junior at Elgin High School; and Kyle Schumacher, a junior at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School. Also chosen to attend, sponsored by the Elgin Community Club and Post #229, is Pope John junior Ervin Dohmen.

Schumacher is the son of Lisa and Kevin Schumacher, Reestman is the son of Ryan and Jessie Reestman, and Dohmen is the son of Angela Cuffe and Jeff Cuffe

The annual citizenship program sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how city, county and state governments operate.

Boys’ State is set up as a functional “51st state” and each boy learns how government works by actually doing the job. Participants will campaign for offices, hold elections, take part in band and chorus, compete in athletics, and be involved in other varied activities as part of the citizenship training program.

Special lectures and addresses will be delivered by experienced public officials and professional leaders throughout Nebraska. Invitations have been sent to the Governor and Secretary of State offices for special appearances at this year’s program. National acclaimed motivational speakers are also scheduled to address the entire group.

Since its inception in 1919, The American Legion has been a key advocate for veterans’ benefits, patriotic American values, instilling values in young people through numerous programs, and a strong national defense with focus on quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces.