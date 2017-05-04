Thomas E. Reilly Sr.

1940 — 2017

Thomas E. Reilly Sr., 77 of Elgin, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2017 at his home in Elgin.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. A private inurnment took place in the parish cemetery. Huffman-Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrange-ments.

Memorials are suggested to the Elgin Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Thomas Elmer Reilly Sr., the son of Daniel J. and Anna

(Chilovich) Reilly, was born February 10, 1940 at Springfield, IL. He was bap-tized and confirmed at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Springfield, IL, attended St. Peter and Paul Catholic Grade School, and graduated from Lanphier High School in Springfield, IL.

On November 24, 1960, Tom married Marilyn “Snooks” L. Bergstrom at St. Cabrini Catholic Church in Springfield, IL.

They moved to Elgin in 1961, where Tom worked at Bergstrom Oil Company. They moved back to Illinois in 1966 where Tom worked as a meat cutter for the next eight years.

In 1974, they returned to Elgin, where Tom became co-owner of Bergstrom-Reilly Oil Company and operated the business until retiring in 2006.

Tom was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Elgin Volunteer Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, Antelope Country Club and Elgin Commercial Club. He really enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards with his family while teaching the grandchildren the “tricks” of how to win, and competing with his grandchildren in telling the largest “fish stories”.

He enjoyed working in his garden and also tried to instruct certain golfers, when they would listen.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marilyn “Snooks” of Elgin; four children: Cherie (Michael) Carlson of Omaha, NE; Thomas Reilly Jr. of Omaha, NE; Pamela (William) Bramhall of Houston, TX; Becki (David) Coleman of Omaha, NE; five grandchildren: Alyssa and Megan Carlson of Omaha, NE; Jessica Reilly of Houston, TX; Jennifer Reilly of Omaha, NE; Thomas Coleman of Omaha, NE; one sister Claudiann Hart of Virden, IL; one brother Patrick “Nick” Reilly and wife Carol of Springfield, IL; along with other relatives and many friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Anna; one brother Daniel; and one son Paul.