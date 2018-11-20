Thanksgiving Bazaar this Thursday

Once again, on the fourth Thursday in November, Elgin will become the destination for more than a thousand people. Some will travel hours, some will travel minutes, all will be welcome at the St. Boniface Parish’s 94th annual Thanksgiving Bazaar.

Unique in this part of the state, the bazaar offers a dining experience that one has to see to believe, a congregation and a community coming together to work and enjoy fellowship on a day set aside to give thanks for all God’s blessings.

The weather is expected to be warm and dry with temperatures in the low 50s. Historically, when the weather has been warm, there’s been a large turnout.

As is customary with the bazaar, during peak times the line will extend outside the gymnasium.

Serving times, location

A dinner buffet will begin serving at 11 a.m. and continue til 2:30 p.m. Turkey, sausage, dressing and all the traditional trimmings befitting a Thanksgiving feast will be served at the St. Boniface Auditorium. Everyone is welcome as the auditorium, located at 209 Remington Street, is handicap accessible. Like past years, there will be games for adults and children to participate in after the meal.

As has been the case through the decades, prices are very reasonable for the dinner. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages six to 12; and $5 for children ages two to five.

Many will gather and all are welcome to return to the gymnasium at 4 p.m. for the raffle drawing.