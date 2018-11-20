Once again, on the fourth Thursday in November, Elgin will become the destination for more than a thousand people. Some will travel hours, some will travel minutes, all will be welcome at the St. Boniface Parish’s 94th annual Thanksgiving Bazaar.
Unique in this part of the state, the bazaar offers a dining experience that one has to see to believe, a congregation and a community coming together to work and enjoy fellowship on a day set aside to give thanks for all God’s blessings.
The weather is expected to be warm and dry with temperatures in the low 50s. Historically, when the weather has been warm, there’s been a large turnout.
As is customary with the bazaar, during peak times the line will extend outside the gymnasium.
Thanksgiving Bazaar this Thursday
Once again, on the fourth Thursday in November, Elgin will become the destination for more than a thousand people. Some will travel hours, some will travel minutes, all will be welcome at the St. Boniface Parish’s 94th annual Thanksgiving Bazaar.