Summer reading program again offered at Elgin Public Library

School will soon be out, and it will be time for the Elgin Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.

The theme this year is “Build a Better World!” Students of all ages are invited to read! We will keep track of the books they read this summer and have a program or two along the way!

Last year we had some great prizes for those who read and will try to find some good prizes again this year. You do not need to sign up ahead of time. This year we are doing Summer Reading Bingo.

Just come to the library when school is out and get your Bingo card.

Each reader also has the opportunity to participate in the Norfolk Daily News summer reading program which focuses on reading newspapers. Week one of this program is June 5 – 10. Free copies of the Norfolk Daily News will be at the library.

Young children from the ages of three to six are invited to story time on Monday and Wednesday mornings beginning June 5 and lasting until July 12.

Story time will be from 10-10:45 a.m.

If you have young visitors in your home they are welcome to come too!

Children in grades 1-5 are invited to come on Thursday afternoons at 1 p.m. for activities which may include plays, games, art projects, etc. Activity time will last about 1 hour and will start on Thursday, June 8 and end on July 13.