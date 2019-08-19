Summer Pasture Walk Series Hosts Third Event

Nebraska Extension continues its pasture walk series in northeast Nebraska with a tour of the Ellis Schrunk ranch, 50684 837 Rd. Bartlett, NE 68622, on August 20th at 4:00 PM. Ellis has practiced intensive grazing management for over twenty years. Ellis with son Steven will provide a tour of their operation as well as share personal experiences and insights on managing intensively grazed dairy and beef cattle.

Pasture walks provide an informal setting for attendees to learn about grazing principles and practices from the host and through conversations with other participants. The final pasture walk will be held the evening of September 17th, location TBD.

Cost to attend is free. A meal will follow at the conclusion of the tour. Please RSVP for a meal count to the Cedar County Extension office at 402-254-6821 no later than Friday, August 16th.