Street Improvement Project to Begin in Spring 2019

Meeting Monday night, the Elgin City Council took the final necessary steps to create a street improvement district which, when completed, will benefit both Elgin residents and rural residents alike.

In the span of just 14 minutes, the council held a hearing to hear objections to the creation of Street Improvement District 2018-1 … there were none; then they unanimously approved Resolution 2019-1 stating the City will commence construction of improvements to the afore-mentioned district and will levy assessments on the lots and parcels of land abutting on or adjacent to the streets in the district.

The project is for Beech Street from First Street to Second Street AND First Street from Maple to Beech Street, inclusive of the intersection of First Street and Beech Street.

City Engineer John Zwingman said work on the street project will begin in Spring 2019.

For the rest of the story, see this week’s Elgin Review newspaper.