Still Time To Register to Vote on Recall

Persons living in District’s Three and Five wishing to vote in the recall election, who aren’t registered, can still do so.

The last day to register to be eligible to vote in the special election will be Friday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Ballots will be mailed to all active registered voters in District #3 and #5 between September 25 and September 30. All ballots must be returned to the Clerk’s Office by October 15 at 5 p.m. to be counted, Payne said.

Registered voters wishing to vote in the special election who will be absent from their residence during that time or who request the use of a ballot-marking device, may contact the County Election office at (402) 887-4410.

The special election for the recall of Antelope County Commissioners Allan K. Bentley and Tom Borer will be “by mail” with the election date.