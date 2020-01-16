State Senator Briese seeking re-election

State Senator Tom Briese (R) announced Monday his bid for re-election to represent the 41s?t? District in the Nebraska Legislature.

“I am pleased today to announce my bid for re-election to represent the 41s? t? District in the Nebraska Legislature. Its been an honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to serve the residents of Antelope, Boone, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Pierce, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler counties in the Legislature the past three years.

“If re-elected, I will continue to focus on property tax relief, education, and economic growth, among other issues of importance to rural Nebraska. I continue to believe that our future in Nebraska, and rural Nebraska in particular, hinges on our ability to grow our economy, grow our population, and create opportunity for our children and grandchildren to live, work and raise their families here.”

Briese, 60, is an attorney who farms near Albion. In the legislature, he chairs the General Affairs Committee and serves on the tax writing Revenue Committee.