State Senator Briese to hold town hall meeting in Neligh on June 13

Area residents will have an opportunity to participate in a town hall meeting with District #41 State Senator Tom Briese next month.

Administrative Assistant Elizabeth Todsen announced Tuesday that Briese, from Al-bion, has scheduled a town hall meeting to be held in Neligh on Wednesday, June 13. It will be held at the Neligh Senior Center and will begin at 9 a.m.

The event is open to the public.

Anyone with questions prior to the Neligh town hall should call (402)471-2631.