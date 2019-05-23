All-stars Schumacher, Wemhoff to play Friday night

All-stars will be taking the floor Friday night in boys and girls basketball action.

Two members of the Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack basketball teams will take part in the NVC-North Central Nebraska All Star games this Friday, May 24.

Kyle Schumacher and Allyson Wemhoff have been selected to play in the all-star games on Friday night, May 24. The girls game will begin at 5 p.m. with the boy’s game to follow.