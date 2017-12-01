St. Boniface Thanksgiving Bazaar one for the record books

They just kept coming.

The 93rd annual St. Boniface Thanksgiving Bazaar is one which won’t be forgotten for those who attended.

The fourth Thursday in November is often cold and cloudy, but not this year. Temperatures were unseasonably warm. So warm, that people standing outside in line did so in shirt sleeves as the temperature hovered near the 70-degree mark.

Maybe it was the weather, maybe it was the food, maybe it was taking part in a tradition that’s woven into the fabric of this community as the line stretched east across the street for much of the 3 1/2 hours which food was served, starting at 11 a.m.

More than 1,500 people feasted on turkey & dressing, sausage and so much more. When they were done, many went to the church basement to take part in games.

Such is the Thanksgiving Bazaar here in Elgin as it annually attracts people from near and far, some driving hours just to see family and attend.

Altogether, 1,374 dinners were served inside the gymnasium and another 178 carry-out meals were prepared for a total of 1,552 meals.

“This is 138 more meals than last year and 583 more meals than two years ago when it was icy,” Michele Reicks said.

“This is the highest number of meals in the past five years since we began having just the noon meal.”