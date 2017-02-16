St. Boniface Students Win In Coloring Contests

St. Boniface Elementary students recently won awards for their creativity. Third-grader Jovie Vaisvilas and sixth-grader Elyse Warnke won the Knights of Columbus #2411 “Keep Christ in Christmas” coloring contest. They each created posters with a slogan reflecting the topic and an original drawing.

Third graders Landon Veik and Jovie Vaisvilas recently participated in the Norfolk Elks Club Drug Awareness poster contest. Each of their posters received a first place award. Their posters will be forwarded on to compete at the state level. Each State Drug Awareness Chairman will choose one overall winner. This winning poster will be submitted for entry into the annual National Elks contest and for inclusion in the Elks DAP Coloring Book. Winning Posters may also be featured on the www.elkskidszone.org website – online coloring book and/or in ENF or DAP publications.