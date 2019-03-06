St. Boniface Spring Benefit Auction is Saturday Night

For as long as anyone can remember, the St. Boniface Spring Benefit Auction has ushered in spring. Snow melts away, temperatures begin to warm up and Winter’s grip on the area begins to lessen.

Everyone’s hoping that will be the case this year as the annual auction will be held this Saturday night, March 9.

A new time and a new location are part of this year’s event. The auction will be held at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall.

The first bid will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. In past years the event has been held at St. Boniface Gymnasium on a Sunday afternoon.

So, this year marks a change.

Interested buyers are invited to view items throughout the afternoon.

There will be an Hor D’oeuvres bar from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (free will offering). And, the bar at the KC Hall will be open through the duration of the auction.

There are many, many items to bid on such as Food For ‘The Souls’ (prime rib, homemade jellies and jams, cookies, pickles, pies, maple sticks and much more); For the Home & Gift Items (collector items, gift cards, sun shelter, pool pass, etc.); Events & Services (parking spaces, golf trips, NU Spring Game tickets, etc.); Ag-Related, Tools & Shop Items (too numerous to mention); as well as a large number of items brought in after the sale bill was printed.

There will be a raffle for a new Winchester 12 Gauge Shotgun Super XP Trap.

To see the complete sale bill, go to www.stbonparishes.com.

Auction services are again being donated by Baum Auctions, Inc., Ted Baum & Associates.

All proceeds go to St. Boniface Catholic Church.