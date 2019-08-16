St. Boniface, PJCC students return to classrooms

By
Lynell Morgan
-

The first day of school is likely more stressful for moms and dads than for the students.

The 2019-20 school year began this morning for St. Boniface Elementary/Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School students and teachers. Following an all-school Mass, the students returned to the school where they were addressed by Principal Betty Getzfred and Fr. John Norman, Fr. Pat Nields and Fr. Kevin Vogel. Following the prayers and blessing, the students headed back to the classroom — or to the playground if they were the lucky ones!

St. Boniface Elementary School Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School first day of school Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska Elgin Review Betty Getzfred Fr. John Norman Fr. Pat Nields Fr. Kevin Vogel St. Boniface Elementary School Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School first day of school Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska Elgin Review Betty Getzfred Fr. John Norman Fr. Pat Nields Fr. Kevin Vogel St. Boniface Elementary School Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School first day of school Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska Elgin Review Betty Getzfred Fr. John Norman Fr. Pat Nields Fr. Kevin Vogel St. Boniface Elementary School Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School first day of school Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska Elgin Review Betty Getzfred Fr. John Norman Fr. Pat Nields Fr. Kevin Vogel St. Boniface Elementary School Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School first day of school Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska Elgin Review Betty Getzfred Fr. John Norman Fr. Pat Nields Fr. Kevin Vogel St. Boniface Elementary School Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School first day of school Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska Elgin Review Betty Getzfred Fr. John Norman Fr. Pat Nields Fr. Kevin Vogel St. Boniface Elementary School Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School first day of school Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska Elgin Review Betty Getzfred Fr. John Norman Fr. Pat Nields Fr. Kevin Vogel