St. Boniface, PJCC students return to classrooms

The first day of school is likely more stressful for moms and dads than for the students.

The 2019-20 school year began this morning for St. Boniface Elementary/Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School students and teachers. Following an all-school Mass, the students returned to the school where they were addressed by Principal Betty Getzfred and Fr. John Norman, Fr. Pat Nields and Fr. Kevin Vogel. Following the prayers and blessing, the students headed back to the classroom — or to the playground if they were the lucky ones!