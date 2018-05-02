Spring concerts scheduled

Pope John music students will present their Spring Concert on Thursday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the St. Boniface Gym. The high school choir will perform music prepared for District Music Contest, as well as vocal and instrumental solos and groups. Also performing will be the Pope John Band and the Junior High Choir.

The St. Boniface Spring Concert, “Dare to Dream,” will be held on Monday, May 7 at 7 p.m. in the St. Boniface Gym.

Come and let the students inspire you with their dreams for the future and their hopes for our world! Preschool through sixth grade students will be performing, along with the fifth and sixth grade bands.