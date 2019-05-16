Spring Academic All-State Selections Announced

The Nebraska School Activities Association, in cooperation with the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, have announced the Spring Academic All-State Awards.

Each year students are nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.

Each student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 93 percent or 3.7 on a 4.0-point scale.

Selected from EPS were:

Golf — Hunter Reestman and Ally Wemhoff

Music — Grace Rittscher and Ally Wemhoff

Boys Track — Colton Wright

Chosen from PJCC were:

Music — Breanna Bartak and Marissa Preister

Girls Track — Lexi Bode and Faith Kinney