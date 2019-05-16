The Nebraska School Activities Association, in cooperation with the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, have announced the Spring Academic All-State Awards.
Each year students are nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.
Each student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 93 percent or 3.7 on a 4.0-point scale.
Selected from EPS were:
Golf — Hunter Reestman and Ally Wemhoff
Music — Grace Rittscher and Ally Wemhoff
Boys Track — Colton Wright
Chosen from PJCC were:
Music — Breanna Bartak and Marissa Preister
Girls Track — Lexi Bode and Faith Kinney
Spring Academic All-State Selections Announced
The Nebraska School Activities Association, in cooperation with the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, have announced the Spring Academic All-State Awards.