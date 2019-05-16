Winter Academic All-State Announced

Each year the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association recognize students who have been nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.

The NSAA and the NCPA are proud to recognize all of the 1,887 award winners of the 2018-19 Winter NCPA Academic All-State Award.

Elgin Public and Pope John students earned honors for their efforts.

Earning recognition from Elgin Public School were:

• Colton Wright, boys basketball

• Ally Wemhoff and Grace Rittscher, girls basketball

• Hunter Reestman and Grace Rittscher, speech

Chosen from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School were:

• Kyle Schumacher, boys basketball

• Maddie Schrage and Lauren Seier, speech

This brings the total number of NCPA Academic All-State Award winners to over 71,000 spanning the 13 years of this awards program.