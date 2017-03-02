Spartans End Wolfpack Boys’ Season

PLAINVIEW — Dominating the first half, but holding just a one-point lead, Elgin Public-Pope John couldn’t sustain their good fortune and fell to Boyd County 60 to 44 in the finals of the D1-6 Subdistrict.

Tied at 28-all midway through the third quarter, the Spartans scored 19 unanswered points over a six-minute span to break open a close game.

The third quarter proved to be decisive in the game as the Spartans outscored the Wolfpack 21 to six.

In the first half the Wolfpack were able to build a seven-point lead in the early going, taking a nine to two lead on a trey by junior Ashton Evans.

The Wolfpack’s first three baskets were treys as Evans was joined in the scoring parade by Chad Bode and Kyle Schumacher.

The Spartans were able to tie the score at the end of the quarter as Caleb Rihanek had seven points in the quarter.

Kenny Bush had the first four points of the second quarter to help stake the Wolfpack to a 15 to 11 lead.

A deuce by Kody Roth tied the score at 17-all late in the quarter. Bode’s basket with three seconds left in the half gave the Wolfpack a one-point lead at intermission.

Schumacher and Bode scored to open the second half before the Spartans began to find the range.

A basket by Bode at 4:04 left in the quarter tied the score at 28-all before the Spartans put together their big run to take control of the game.

The Wolfpack nearly matched Boyd County point for point in the fourth quarter (16 to 18) but were unable to cut into the Spartans lead in the game’s closing moments.

EPPJ’s two seniors, Bode and Bush, were the only players to score in double figures. Bush had 13 points in the game, Bode had 11.

The loss ends the Wolfpack’s season at 7-16. The victory improved Boyd County’s record to 22-2.

Spartans 60, Wolfpack 44

Wolfpack……11 11 6 16 — 44

Spartans……11 10 21 18 — 60

Wolfpack — Kenny Bush 4-7 5-7 13, Hunter Reestman 1-5 0-0 2, Conor Ramold 1-9 1-2 3, Ashton Evans 3-8 0-0 9, Kyle Schumacher 2-3 0-0 5, Chad Bode 5-12 0-2 11, R.J. Lierman 0-0 0-0 0, Liam Heithoff 0-1 1-2 1, Adam Dreger 0-0 0-0 0. Team totals: 16-45 7-13 44. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 5-17 (Ashton Evans 3, Kyle Schumacher 1, Chad Bode 1).

Boyd County team totals: 22-51 8-14 60. Three-point shots — Spartans 8-25.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 32 (Hunter Reestman 8), Spartans 22. Assists — Wolfpack 8 (Kenny Bush 2, Hunter Reestman 2), Spartans 8. Steals — Wolfpack 4 (Chad Bode 2), Spartans NA. Turnovers — Wolfpack 18, Spartans 9.