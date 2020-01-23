A trip to Spain

What all started as a crazy idea from a student in the classroom has turned into an opportunity of a lifetime, an adventure. Ten Pope John students will be traveling across the world to Madrid, Spain in June and will be staying for a week. And I am one of those lucky students to attend this trip.

The combination of students going is an assortment of kids from the Spanish 1 and Spanish 2 classes. Along with them are a few parent chaperones and the one who made all of this possible, Mrs. Amy Klein.

How did we pull this all together? Well, for my class and I, this has been a talk we’ve had for years. My class has had many conversations about taking a trip abroad for school, but we didn’t take these conversations seriously enough. However, one day in Spanish 2 with our teacher Mrs. Klein, while attempting to go off topic like always, the conversation of taking this voyage was once again brought up. The difference this time was Mrs. Klein took it very seriously. Within a few weeks, our entire journey had been planned from flight tickets, housing, and what we will be doing on our trip. Read the whole story in this week’s Elgin Review.