Soybean Board election underway

Election ballots for the Nebraska Soybean Board Districts 1, 3 and 6 will be mailed on Wednesday, July 11, to soybean farmers in those districts. Each district ballot contains important information that will make the voting process easy to complete and return. Qualified farmers who do not receive a ballot by July 16, 2018 may call (402) 564-5827 and request one. Ballots must be postmarked by July 31, 2018 to count.

The elected board members will serve a three-year term beginning October 1, 2018 and ending September 30, 2021. Qualified soybean farmers living in one of the election districts, the following candidates will be on the ballot:

District 1 (Counties of Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox, Madison and Pierce)

Candidates: Anne Meis – Elgin, NE – Antelope County; Ron Stech – Osmond, NE – Pierce County; Bret Wallin – Madison, NE – Madison County

District 3 (Counties of Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington)

Candidates: Richard Bartek – Ithaca, NE – Saunders County; Rebecca Kreikemeier – Bellwood, NE – Butler County

District 6 (Counties of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline, Seward and Thayer)

Candidates: Nathan Dorn – Firth, NE – Gage County; Larry Tonniges – Utica, NE – Seward County

Election results will be announced in August.

The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the one half of one percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.