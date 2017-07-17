South Dakota teenager dies in one-vehicle rollover accident

An accident Monday morning along Highway 14 north of Neligh has claimed the life of a 16-year-old male.

The Antelope County Law Enforcement Center issued a press release just hours after the accident.

According to the release, the center received a 911 call at 6:02 a.m. of a one-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Highway 14 south of 860th Road.

“The vehicle, a beige 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix, was traveling northbound on Highway 14 when it left the roadway, skidding into the west ditch. The vehicle then entered into a roll and struck a large tree, causing the driver, a 16-year-old South Dakota male, to be ejected from the vehicle.

“The driver succumbed to life-threatening injuries after being flow to Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk by Life Net,” the release stated.

Neligh Fire, Neligh Jaws, Neligh Rescue and Brunswick Fire all responded to the accident.

The Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Neligh Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the accident.