South Dakota man in custody

A South Dakota man was tased and taken into custody early Friday morning on an active arrest warrant.

Hildring, of South Dakota, arrested

According to a press release from Antelope County Attorney Joe Abler, just before 6 a.m. today, Neligh Police Officer Kraig Nelson, assisted by a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper, arrested a South Dakota man, Thomas E. Hildring, 42, for an active arrest warrant issued from Minnehaha County Court in South Dakota.

“Upon officers attempting to place Hildring into handcuffs inside Casey’s General Store, he became aggressive towards the officers. Officer Nelson deployed his taser to subdue Hildring without further incident,” according to Abler.

Neligh EMT’s were also dispatched to Casey’s to assess Hildring for injuries.

“Hildring was taken into custody and is currently being housed at the Antelope County Law Enforcement Center, under the pending Minnehaha County warrant and possible local charges for suspicion of resisting arrest and obstructing an officer, both misdemeanor offenses,” according to the press release.