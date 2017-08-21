The Eclipse in Elgin

The Sun, the Moon and – in some locations, the stars – put on a celestial light show Monday as a rare solar eclipse tracked its way across much of the U.S. The solar eclipse, whereby the moon blocked out 100 percent of the sun’s rays, cut a swath from northwest to southeast Nebraska. Here in Elgin, the maximum partial eclipse arrived at 12:59 p.m. and lasted for just over two minutes. Young and old alike, with proper eyewear, could be seen in Elgin looking to the sky for this most rare of solar events. Here’s a view of the maximum partial eclipse taken from the front steps of St. Boniface Catholic Church. The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be in 2023. E-R photo

