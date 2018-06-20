Skylar Reestman working as student intern at The Elgin Revew

Joining the staff of The Elgin Review this summer as a student intern is Skylar Reestman.

The daughter of Ryan and Jessie Reestman, Skylar will be a sophomore this fall at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School.

“We’re excited to have Skylar assist us with the newspaper this summer,” Co-Publisher Dennis Morgan said.

“In addition to doing writing and some photography, she will also be involved in other aspects of the business.”

“I’m looking forward to learning more about writing and photography at the newspaper,” Reestman said.