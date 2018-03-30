The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is pleased to announce the student recipients of the Winter 2017-18 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards.
Three students from Elgin High School were recognized. They were Allyson Wemhoff and Lydia Behnk, girls basketball; Hunter Reestman, boys basketball; Behnk and Reestman, speech.
At Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School, selected were Kyle Schumacher, boys basketball; Maddie Schrage, speech; and Logan Henn, wrestling.
Since 2006 this NSAA Award Program has recognized students who meet the criteria for nomination by their school in the season of their activity.
Six earn NSAA Academic/All-State recognition
