Six earn NSAA Academic/All-State recognition

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is pleased to announce the student recipients of the Winter 2017-18 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards.

Three students from Elgin High School were recognized. They were Allyson Wemhoff and Lydia Behnk, girls basketball; Hunter Reestman, boys basketball; Behnk and Reestman, speech.

At Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School, selected were Kyle Schumacher, boys basketball; Maddie Schrage, speech; and Logan Henn, wrestling.

Since 2006 this NSAA Award Program has recognized students who meet the criteria for nomination by their school in the season of their activity.