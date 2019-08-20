Signatures accepted, recall election to be held

Antelope County Commissioners Tom Borer and Allan Bentley will face a recall election this fall.

Antelope County Clerk Lisa Payne, when contacted by The Elgin Review Tuesday morning, said the validation process for recall petition signatures was completed Monday afternoon.

She said of the Borer petitions, 279 signatures were accepted, 76 more than the necessary 203 signatures. For Bentley, 218 signatures were accepted, more than 80 over the necessary figure of 134.

The next step in the recall process will be for the Antelope County Commissioners, when they meet Thursday, August 22, to set the date for the election.

More than 300 people signed the petition for the recall of Borer while more than 200 signed a similar petition seeking to recall Bentley.

Concerning the recall, Antelope County Attorney Joseph Abler released a statement Monday afternoon stating anyone who feels they have been harassed, intimidated or threatened by any party seeking or defending the recall to contact local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol. His complete statement can be found on page two. Also, it can be read at www.elginreview.com.

Borer represents District #5 which includes Elgin. Bentley represents District #3.