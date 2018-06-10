Shirley Hess

1942 — 2018

Shirley L. Hess died in her home in Rockford, Illinois, on May 7, 2018.

She was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on December 13, 1942. Her parents, James D. and Lorraine (Penne) Lynch predeceased her.

She attended St. Edward’s Grade School, Muldoon High School, and graduated from East High School in 1960. She married James M. Hess at the University of Notre Dame on January 12, 1963. She is survived by her husband, sons, and a sister.

She was a wonderful wife and a mother to Timothy L. and Lane M. Hess.

Requiem High Mass was at St. Mary Oratory, 517 Elm Street, Rockford, Illinois, on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at 10:30 A.M. Visitation at the Oratory was held one hour prior to the mass.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

