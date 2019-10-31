Shirley A. Henkenius, 83, of Elgin, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 (today) at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences by be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com

*****

Shirley Ann Henkenius, daughter of William and Hildagard (Welding) Sehi was born on November 7, 1935 at the family’s home place in rural Clearwater, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church, rural Clearwater and attended school at a rural Clearwater country school thru the 8th grade.

On October 12, 1955 Shirley was united in marriage to John Donald Henkenius at St. John’s Catholic Church, rural Clearwater. The couple made their home southeast of Elgin until moving to rural Clearwater. They later moved to Elgin where Shirley worked as a bartender at Pines Bar, as well as a noon aid and janitor at Elgin Public School.

Shirley was a member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church and St. Boniface Christian Mothers in Elgin. She enjoyed fishing, quilting, gambling, playing cards and spending time with family.

Shirley is survived by her sons: Larry Henkenius of Elgin; Donny (Jen Norton) Henkenius of Clearwater; daughters: Patricia (Duane) Ohlrich of Columbus, NE; Linda (John) Nadolski of Valentine, NE; Mary (Bob) Bauer of Elgin; Diane (Kasey) Landers of Abilene, KS; Janet (Berton Jr.) Dozler of Elgin; daughter-in-law Brenda Henkenius Towns of Giltner, NE; 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; sisters: Wilma Schaecher of Norfolk, NE; Laura Mae Spieker of Neligh, NE; brother David (Marilyn) Sehi of Clearwater; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Donald, son Edward, and daughter Sharon.