Shavliks Presented Roncalli Award

Having helped raise thousands of dollars to support Pope John XXIII Central Catholic Junior/Senior High School through the years, Larry and Nancy Shavlik were presented the Roncalli Award during ceremonies at the 31st annual Pope John Development Dinner Sunday night.

With their family near their side, the Shavliks were presented the award by Father Kevin Vogel during a banquet held at Werner Hall in Petersburg.

The Roncalli Award is named after Guiseppe Roncalli, which is the given name of their beloved patron Saint Pope John XXIII. This prestigious award is presented each year to an individual or family in appreciation for their contribution to the long-term advancement of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School.

“It is my great honor to present the Roncalli Award this year to Larry and Nancy Shavlik,” Father Vogel said. “They both have been actively involved in supporting Pope John for many years. Even though, their youngest daughter, Leah gradu-ated from Pope John in 1997 – they have never stopped their involve-ment at Pope John, in fact they’ve taken on more.

“Larry entertained us as emcee for the Development Dinner for five years.”

Father Vogel said Larry and Nancy have generously donated their famous “Steak Grilled over a Wood Fire” meal to both the Development Dinner and Evening with Friends auctions.

“Over the past 10 years, their dinners have raised a little over $86,000 for Pope John. Their wonderful hospitality and cooking skills have kept bidders coming back year after year,” he said in making the presentation.

“Nancy is also an active quilter and has helped provide many quilts for the annual Pope John quilt raffle. They were both instrumental in making the Herb Mignery Bronze Sculpture Project a successful fundraiser. It has raised close to $200,000 since its inception in 1995. They still play a vital role in helping with the Herb Mignery Bronze Cross Project each year.”

In addition, Larry serves as a trustee for the Lawrence Goscha Advisory Committee, which gives scholarships to Pope John students each year.