Shavlik’s have new year’s baby at BCHC

The first baby of the new year has been born at Boone County Health Center in Albion. The baby boy will have an Elgin address. Lee and Kara Shavlik of Elgin are the proud parents of Clarence Wayne Shavlik, born on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 3:01 a.m.

He weighed eight pounds, four ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. He was welcomed home by two brothers, Anton age two and Cecil age six.

Grandparents are Karl and Margaret Hensley of Elgin and Larry and Nancy Shavlik of rural Bartlett.

According to information first published in The Albion News, Clarence and his parents will receive a variety of gifts from 16 Albion businesses participating in the New Year’s Baby Contest this year.

Clarence is named after his late great grandfather, Clarence Shavlik, and carries the middle names of his two grandfathers, Larry Clarence Shavlik and Karl Wayne Hensley.

Lee Shavlik is a certified public accountant in partnership with Jack Sobotka, CPA, P.C., at Norfolk. Kara is employed at Central Valley Ag facility near Royal, according to the newspaper.