Seven Local Students NSAA Fall Academic All-Staters

Seven students representing two high schools in Elgin were honored last week as recipients of the 2016 NSAA Fall Academic All-State awards.

Selected from Elgin Public and Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High Schools were:

Football — Kyle Schumacher (PJCC) and Hunter Reestman (EPS)

Volleyball — Paige Meis and Jordan Mescher (PJCC)

Play Production — Elianne Heilhecker (EPS), Logan Henn and Shantel Preister (PJCC)

There is a selection process which each school must follow in nominating students: 1) A nominated student must be a varsity player or an organizational leader who has played a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity; 2) The student must have a minimum cumulative grade point average, in all curricular subjects, of 93 percent or 3.7 on a 4.0 point scale; High schools may nominate a maximum of two students per NSAA activity program.

Each year the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association recognize students who have been nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.

The NSAA and the NCPA are proud to recognize all of the 2,396 award winners of the 2016 Fall NCPA Academic All-State Award.