Seven earn NSAA Academic All-State honors

Students from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic and Elgin High Schools joined others from across the state in being selected to the Fall 2019-20 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards.

Making the announcement was the Nebraska School Activities Association.

Selected from PJCC were:

Ally Selting and Lexi Bode — Volleyball

Alyssa Burenheide and Breanna Bartak — Play Production

Recognized from Elgin High School were:

Colton Wright and Jack Wemhoff — Football

William Heilhecker and Jack Wemhoff — Play Production.

Since 2006 this NSAA Award Program has recognized students who meet the criteria for nomination by their school in the season of their activity. Each year the NSAA and the NCPA recognize students during Fall, Winter and Spring Seasons who are nominated by their schools for their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions in their NSAA activity.

Students must meet the following guidelines:

1. A nominated student must be a varsity player or organizational leader who has played a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity during the seasons for which nominations are accepted.

2. A nominated student must have a minimum cumulative Grade Point Average, in all curricular subjects, of 93%or 3.7 on a 4.0-point scale or the equivalent.