Wilfred “Red” D. Arehart, 92, of Elgin, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 at his home in Elgin, NE. Services are pending with Huffman-Levander Funeral Home in Elgin, NE.

Born on May 13, 1925 at Elgin, Arehart was one of the area’s last surviving World War II veterans, having served from 1944 to 1946 in the Southwest Pacific. Before entering the military, he attended Elgin High School, graduating with the class of 1942.