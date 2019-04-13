Schumacher, Wemhoff to play in NVC-NCN all-star games

Two members of the Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack basketball teams have been selected to play in the NVC-North Central Nebraska All Star Games in May.

Kyle Schumacher and Ally Wemhoff have been selected to play in the all-star games on Friday night, May 24. The girls game will begin at 5 p.m. with the boy’s game to follow.

Schumacher, chosen for the Red team was the leading scorer this season on the Wolfpack boys basketball team. Wemhoff was chosen to play for the highly-talented Red team.

Wemhoff was the Wolfpack’s leading scorer and eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for her career.

She is joined on the Red team by Hannah Ollendick and Sierra Rystrom, Elkhorn Valley; Sydney Atkinson, Boyd County; Marina Fessler, Stuart; Miranda Summers, Ewing; Claire Morrow, O’Neill; Paige Nissen, Wausa and Ashtyn Fritz, Creighton.

White members are Amber Miller, Elkhorn Valley; Carlie Wetzel, Peyton Randolph and Leyton Mlady, West Holt; Emma Stahlecker, Boyd County; Katie Sterns, Orchard/Clearwater; Megan Cook, Niobrara/Verdigre; Brianna Bauer, O’Neill and Shelby Jones, Ainsworth.

In addition to Schumacher, other members of the Red team are Colton Munger and Jakob Herten, North Central; Ryan Wilhelm, Orchard/Clearwater; Cole Belitz and Austin Rice, Neligh/Oakdale; Grady Semin, St. Mary’s; Dennis Herrera, O’Neill; Gage Delimont, Ainsworth; Evan Reiman, Boyd County.

White team members are Blake Hoke and Jacob Long, Orchard/Clearwater; Isiac Kurpgeweit, Neligh/Oakdale; Ethan Sattler and Isaac Stein-hauser, Stuart; Francisco Perez, O’Neill; Keaton Eichberger, Plainview; Kooper Jelinek and Jordan Tasler, West Holt; and Tyson Kaiser, Wausa.

Coaches for the Girls Red team are Greg Appleby-Ewing and Brendan Ditt-mer-Elkhorn Valley while the White team will be coached by Laurel O’Malley-Chambers/Wheeler Central and Mike Pardun-West Holt.

Boys Red team coaches are Sean Sterkel-Ainsworth and Matt Korkow-Boyd County. The White team will be coached by Ethan Larsen-Neligh/Oakdale and Tim Schindler-Wausa.

There will be a 3-point competition between games.