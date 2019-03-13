Schools dismissing early

Schools in Elgin will be dismissing at 11:15 am today due to deteriorating road conditions.

School buses running in limited areas

The West Route bus WILL NOT RUN. The East Route, Neligh/Oakdale bus will run but not on county roads. You must pickup your child at a nearby oil road or come to school to pick them up. Contact either school if you have questions. EPS 402-843-2455 PJCC/St. Boniface 402-843-5325

Drive your pickups

UPDATE: No cars can travel north of Elgin on the Highways. Please bring your pickup and the kids will be at Elgin One Stop’s parking lot.