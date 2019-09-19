School Enrollment Numbers St Boniface/Pope John

The number of students attending Pope John/St. Boniface schools this year have something in common with last year’s enrollees — the same number of students.

Figures released last month show there are 80 students in grades Pre-K through sixth grade at St. Boniface Elementary School.

At Pope John Junior-Senior High School, there are 53 students in grades 7-12.

The numbers break down as follows:

Pre-K — 8 (six boys/two girls)

Kindergarten — 15 (8/7)

First grade — 13 (8/5)

Second grade — 8 (6/2)

Third grade — 4 (1/3)

Fourth grade — 7 (4/3)

Fifth grade — 9 (4/5)

Sixth grade — 16 (7/9)

Seventh grade — 8 (2/6)

Eighth grade — 8 (4/4)

Freshmen — 11 (5/6)

Sophomores — 6 (0/6)

Juniors — 10 (1/9)

Seniors — 10 (5/5)