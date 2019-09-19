The number of students attending Pope John/St. Boniface schools this year have something in common with last year’s enrollees — the same number of students.
Figures released last month show there are 80 students in grades Pre-K through sixth grade at St. Boniface Elementary School.
At Pope John Junior-Senior High School, there are 53 students in grades 7-12.
The numbers break down as follows:
Pre-K — 8 (six boys/two girls)
Kindergarten — 15 (8/7)
First grade — 13 (8/5)
Second grade — 8 (6/2)
Third grade — 4 (1/3)
Fourth grade — 7 (4/3)
Fifth grade — 9 (4/5)
Sixth grade — 16 (7/9)
Seventh grade — 8 (2/6)
Eighth grade — 8 (4/4)
Freshmen — 11 (5/6)
Sophomores — 6 (0/6)
Juniors — 10 (1/9)
Seniors — 10 (5/5)
School Enrollment Numbers St Boniface/Pope John
