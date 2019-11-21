School board, teachers agree on salary pact

The November meeting of the District #18 Board of Education could be summed up in one word — numbers.

Much of what transpired in the 60-minute meeting involved numbers. Perhaps the biggest item involving numbers was a two-year negotiated agreement reached with the Elgin Education Association (teachers).

The board unanimously approved the agreement which calls an $800 increase on the base salary in 2020-21 and $850 increase on the same salary in 2021-22 (includes spouse dental).

In addition, certified staff will also be able to trade two more sick days for a personal day with administrative approval.