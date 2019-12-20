School board offers contract extension to Polk

Having served as superintendent of School District #18 for seven years, Dan Polk has received an offer to extend his contract with the school.

School Board President Steve Busteed it was the consensus of the negotiations committee to offer a two-year extension with a three percent raise each year based on Polk’s current salary.

“I think that’s more than fair,” Polk said upon receiving the offer. “I appreciate the fact the board has been fair.”

Polk’s time in Elgin has been one where tax levies have been among the lowest in the state while, at the same time, making significant improvements to facilities. Earlier in the meeting, the board took action on setting the number of early retirement applications it would accept.

Every year at this time the board determines the number it will accept from teachers who, through established criteria, qualify for early retirement.

Polk said three teachers are qualified for early retirement, but none have expressed an interest to him.

The board decided to offer just one early retirement package.

In other action:

Uniforms — Polk told the board it’s time to replace track uniforms. He said seven years ago the school replaced track warmups, but did not replace actual uniforms worn when the athletes compete. The process would be to purchase new uniforms this school year to be worn when the athletes compete in the Spring of 2021.

Speaking of uniforms, the board discussed with music instructor Eric Heithoff the possibility of replacing band uniforms, something that hasn’t been done in many years.

Summer projects — The majority of the meeting, which lasted approximately one hour, was spent brainstorming about possible projects to be taken on during the Summer of 2020.

One area which received considerable discussion was adding more storage.

Different items are stored in buildings on the east side of the school gymnasium. It was suggested another such building could be placed there to be utilized to store tables and chairs.

Other items suggested were the purchase of a dump trailer, chillers (AC) for the school’s heating system, a pole barn building for buses, etc.

Next meeting — The January meeting of the school board will be Wednesday, Jan. 15, beginning at 6:30 p.m.