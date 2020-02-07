School Board new EPS Superintendent contract

It took just 39 days from the time Superintendent Dan Polk announced plans to take an early retirement for the board to approve a contract for new superintendent Mike Brockhaus.

Meeting Wednesday night, Jan. 29, in just seven minutes the District #18 Board of Education approved a two-year contract for Brockhaus, who currently serves as activities/transportation director/principal at Sidney Public Schools.

All six school board members approved the contract which calls for a salary of $112,000 for year one, the second year salary will be negotiated. In addition to the salary, a benefits package valued at more than $40,000 is also part of the contract which goes into effect July 1, 2020, the first day of the 2020/2021 school year.

