Scholl to open Cornerstone Chiropractic Center in Elgin

Elgin native Derek Scholl is returning to his roots, at least for one day a week.

His path since graduating from high school has taken him on several routes. A 2005 graduate of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School, Scholl first attended Midland Lutheran in Fremont and then transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he received his BA in Health and Physical Education/Fitness. Following his graduation from the university, Scholl attended and received his Doctor of Chiropractic at Cleveland Chiropractic College of Overland Park, KS, graduating in December of 2014.

In March of 2015, he began working at Cornerstone Chiropractic Center located at 47th and Pioneer in Lincoln, NE. Little over two years later (July 2017), Dr. Scholl purchased the Lincoln business.

Beginning Friday, October 6th, Dr. Scholl will begin seeing chiropractic patients in his soon-to-be-open Elgin clinic.

“That’s always kinda been the goal,” Dr. Scholl said about his opening an Elgin clinic. “I was planning on it anyway but then when the opportunity was presented to me to buy out the clinic down here (Lincoln), it just made it a little easier.”

When the Knights of Columbus contacted him last February/March that they were developing a building for business use, it fit right into his plans.

Scholl’s clinic will be located in the Elgin Dental Clinic building (109 S 2nd Street). He will be able to offer all his services in Elgin except x-rays. These services include adjustments and soft tissue treatments such as Kinesio Taping, dry needling, Graston therapy and cupping therapy.

CHANGE IN HOURS: As of Sept. 28th, these are the planned clinic days: Every other Friday beginning October 6th (so then open October 20 – November 3 – November 17 and December 1st, etc) with the possibility of adding Saturdays on those dates. Hours remain the same at this time…

(Original hours) The Elgin clinic will be open every (other) Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Scholl says he’ll be flexible on the hours for patients who can’t make it in during this time frame.

Outside of his clinic, you can see Derek at the high school ball games helping if the need arises. He’s already been working with the football players on the sidelines.

Appointments for Dr. Scholl may be scheduled by calling his Lincoln office (with an Elgin phone number) at 402-843-6910.

Save